$0.35 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Teradata reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teradata by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth $1,342,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth $593,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 25.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth $204,000.

TDC stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

