-$0.24 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

