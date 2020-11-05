Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

