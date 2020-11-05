ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $20,434,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

