Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

