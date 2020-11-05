Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.