Zions Bancorporation, National Association Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 898% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

