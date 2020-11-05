Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZBH stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

