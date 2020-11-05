Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 855.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

