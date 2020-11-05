Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 193999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

