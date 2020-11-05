Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) to “Buy”

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 2,398,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.51% of OncoSec Medical worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

