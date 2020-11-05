Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to “Buy”

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KZMYY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.10.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

