Zacks Investment Research Lowers Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) to Hold

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 51.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,417,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 480,923 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

