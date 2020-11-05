Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $514,000.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

