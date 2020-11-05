Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
