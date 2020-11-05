Zacks Investment Research Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision Blizzard’s third-quarter 2020 results were driven by robust performances of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Overwatch. Moreover, solid demand for games amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and enforcement of shelter-at-home guidelines was witnessed in the reported quarter. Candy Crush Saga was once again the top-grossing franchise in the U.S. mobile app stores. The Farm Heroes and Bubble Witch franchises also grew net bookings year over year. Activision's enviable IP and growth in popular gaming franchises bode well for the long haul. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts and Take Two Interactive is a headwind.”

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.