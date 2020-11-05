Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Sell

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Featured Story: Diversification
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.