Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Sell

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Luxfer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

