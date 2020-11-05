Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.93.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impala Platinum (IMPUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.