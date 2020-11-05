Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. Wright Medical Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

WMGI stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261,082 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after buying an additional 817,004 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after buying an additional 815,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 989,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 374,352 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

