Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $532.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.