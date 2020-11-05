Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $532.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

