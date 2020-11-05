Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Insider Sells C$612,500.00 in Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,002,544.25.

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) stock opened at C$12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23. Yellow Pages Limited has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.13.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

