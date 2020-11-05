Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yamaha in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Yamaha Corporation engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

