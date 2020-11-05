Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $128.26 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.