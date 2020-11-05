Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.47.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $723,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 164,439 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

