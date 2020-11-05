Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 355,357 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

WYND opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.23 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.