WT Wealth Management Acquires 830 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 181,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 34.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 125,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 430,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

