W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

