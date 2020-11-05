Wright Medical Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,478 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,067% compared to the average daily volume of 668 put options.

In other Wright Medical Group news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after buying an additional 817,004 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

