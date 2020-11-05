Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 20,972,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,310,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

