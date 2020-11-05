Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 20,972,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,310,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,869 shares of company stock worth $6,336,206. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
