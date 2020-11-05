Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,150 ($54.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.00) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,383.48 ($44.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,254.68. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13). The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,405.80). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total value of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

