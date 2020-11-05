Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts Sells 403 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $68,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WINA opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

