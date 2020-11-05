Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Wingstop has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ WING opened at $129.07 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

