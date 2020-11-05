Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
Wingstop has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
NASDAQ WING opened at $129.07 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
