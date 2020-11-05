Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.
WTE opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $891.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 29.98%.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.
