Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTE opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $891.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.