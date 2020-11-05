Westpac Banking Co. (WBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share by the bank on Monday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:WBK opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

