Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.