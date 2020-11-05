Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,674 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.