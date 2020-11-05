Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

