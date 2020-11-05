Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

ERH opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.97.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

