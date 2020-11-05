Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
ERH opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.97.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.