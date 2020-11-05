Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

