Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

