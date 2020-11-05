Wedbush Weighs in on ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.82 and a beta of 1.92. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $13,978,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $13,011,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.