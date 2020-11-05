Wedbush Comments on Nikola Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.