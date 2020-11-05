We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

