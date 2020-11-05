We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.