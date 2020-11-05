We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $233.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

