We Are One Seven LLC Takes $359,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,881 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 26.2% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $86,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in eBay by 11.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

EBAY stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

