We Are One Seven LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Shares of BIIB opened at $355.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.