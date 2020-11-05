We Are One Seven LLC Sells 936 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

