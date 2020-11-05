We Are One Seven LLC Sells 74 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $769,893,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $239.28 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

