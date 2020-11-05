We Are One Seven LLC Sells 478 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.63, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

